No Place to Call Home
Homeless people are one of the most vulnerable groups in Czech society. The current freezing temperatures, COVID-19 lockdowns and ensuing restricted movement of people, closed businesses, shops and more, have contributed to people without homes becoming even more at risk than before. Their already limited access to resources is even more exacerbated.
There are services that provide short-term and long-term accommodation, food and material assistance, or field services. However these services were closed during the COVID-19 first wave.
Food Not Bombs is an NGO with a chapter based in Pilsen. Volunteers worked every Sunday in front of the Pilsen Museum to distribute food, clothes, facemasks and sometimes cigarettes to the homeless. I took part in these distributions and asked a few people why they were on the street and what is like to be homeless.