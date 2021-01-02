Another world of the center of St. Petersburg

A place in the center of St. Petersburg, once in which you feel as if you were in the neighboring southern Republic, and not in the center of the cultural capital, which was built by Peter the Great three hundred years ago on the basis of the European model. This is Apraxin court. One of the largest historical shopping centers in the city, as well as one of the oldest markets. It occupies 14 hectares of territory and is also a regional architectural monument. A landmark of St. Petersburg with a rich history. Today, “Aprashka” (as it is affectionately called by the locals) is already 266 years old. This market has survived everything from fire to bombing.
Since 1754, the construction of trade shops began here, which were rented out or sold with land. By the end of the 18th century, extensive shopping malls were formed here. By decree of Nicholas I in 1833, Apraksin and Shchukin yards were United into one vast market.
Before the outbreak of the First world war, in 1911 Apraksin yard became the largest in Europe in terms of wholesale trade. In Soviet times, Apraksin Dvor was a center of Commission trade.
Now it is one of the largest and cheapest markets in St. Petersburg. This place is not only for sellers, but also for poor people who can not afford expensive things. Its advantage is that it is located in the heart of the Northern capital. Therefore, here you can also meet a huge number of tourists who, like us, came to take a look.