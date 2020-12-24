Nakhodka

Russia

What do you associate with the New year? Santa Claus, gifts, tangerines and fireworks? For me, the New year is, first of all, the genius Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and his magical music of the fairy Dragee dance from the ballet “The Nutcracker”. It was a difficult year. Actually. Many have lost relatives. Someone’s job. And our nature was left to winter without a white blanket. But we’re alive. Shaken, but not broken. The image of Mary, aka Marusya, and the Nutcracker appeared by themselves. Happy new year. Be happy.