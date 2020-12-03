Kanava, by Hannah Altman
Online Event date > from 01-12-2020 to 31-12-2020
All About Photo is thrilled to present Kanava by Hannah Altman.
Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the entire month of December 2020 and includes fourteen photographs from the project Kavana published this year by Kris Graves Project.
Juli Lowe, the Director of Catherine Edelman Gallery in Chicago, IL was the curator for this month exhibition.
Kavana
Jewish thought suggests that the memory of an action is as primary as the action itself. This is to say that when my hand is wounded, I remember other hands. I trace ache back to other aches – my mother grabbing my wrist pulling me across the intersection, my great-grandmother’s fingers numb on the ship headed towards Cuba fleeing the Nazis, Miriam’s palms pouring water for the Hebrews in the desert – this is how a Jew understands action. Because no physical space is a given for the Jewish diaspora, time and the rituals that steep into it are centered as a mode of carrying on. The bloodline of a folktale, an object, a ritual, pulses through interpretation and enactment. In this work I explore notions of Jewish memory, narrative heirlooms, and image making; the works position themselves in the past as memories, in the present as stories being told, and in the future as actions to interpret and repeat. To approach an image in this way is not only to ask what it looks like but asks: what does it remember like?Hannah Altman
In this moment of great uncertainty and turmoil, these online Solo Exhibitions aim to continue to connect audiences and artists, building on our beliefs that access to art and culture is a right and not a privilege and that artists’ voices should be heard. It is a platform to help photographers pursue their visions, their dreams and their projects.
With our new online showroom space, we’ve placed All About Photo’s role as a supporter and amplifier of creative ideas.
Sandrine Hermand-Grisel
Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is a professional photographer who specializes in Fine Art Photography. She grew up in Paris, France and in London, UK before she moved to the United States with her family in 2006. She decided to use her knowledge of the photography world to become the curator of the website, All About Photo, which she founded in 2013. Much more than a cultural agenda, All About Photo is a source of information for photographers as well as a showcase platform for talented artists.