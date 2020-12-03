Event

Kanava, by Hannah Altman

All-About-Photo.com

All About Photo is thrilled to present Kanava by Hannah Altman.

Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the entire month of December 2020 and includes fourteen photographs from the project Kavana published this year by Kris Graves Project.

Juli Lowe, the Director of Catherine Edelman Gallery in Chicago, IL was the curator for this month exhibition.

Kavana

Jewish thought suggests that the memory of an action is as primary as the action itself. This is to say that when my hand is wounded, I remember other hands. I trace ache back to other aches – my mother grabbing my wrist pulling me across the intersection, my great-grandmother’s fingers numb on the ship headed towards Cuba fleeing the Nazis, Miriam’s palms pouring water for the Hebrews in the desert – this is how a Jew understands action. Because no physical space is a given for the Jewish diaspora, time and the rituals that steep into it are centered as a mode of carrying on. The bloodline of a folktale, an object, a ritual, pulses through interpretation and enactment. In this work I explore notions of Jewish memory, narrative heirlooms, and image making; the works position themselves in the past as memories, in the present as stories being told, and in the future as actions to interpret and repeat. To approach an image in this way is not only to ask what it looks like but asks: what does it remember like? Hannah Altman

In this moment of great uncertainty and turmoil, these online Solo Exhibitions aim to continue to connect audiences and artists, building on our beliefs that access to art and culture is a right and not a privilege and that artists’ voices should be heard. It is a platform to help photographers pursue their visions, their dreams and their projects.

With our new online showroom space, we’ve placed All About Photo’s role as a supporter and amplifier of creative ideas.

Threshold