Just feel2 December 2020|In Surrealism|By Ann Nikonenok Shushenskoye Russia What do you feel when you hear «Winter» by Antonio Vivaldi? Rampage. Majesty. Chaos. Unselfishness. Transformation. Magic. Transcendence. Resurrection. Renunciation. Power. Inspiration. Art. Anxiety. Delight. Catastrophe. Sensitivity. Blessing. Sensuality. Hopelessness. Ecstasy. Obsession. Secret. Dream. Hope. Freedom. Beauty. Gratitude. Receptive. Entanglement. Spirituality. Character. Satisfaction. Silence. Game. Voltage. Neuroticism. Bliss. Anger. Angels. Demons. Dance. Prayer. Heartbeat. Joy. Sadness. Pride. Despair. Life. Awe. Tears. Contemplation. Laugh. Irrationality. Prejudice. Courage. Enjoyment. Happiness. Madness. Nostalgia. Eternity. Infinity. Drama. Love. Space. Revival. Catharsis. Soul………. And when the words end, the music is beginning. Just feel. Dance. Ice. Ice. Pause. Notes. Chaos. Infinity Maestro. music Russia Shushenskoye surrealism Ann NikonenokMy name is Ann, I am a free artist from Siberia. Photography for me is the best way to be in the moment. I believe that the camera in my hands can change the world through beauty and mindfulness. All author postsRelated Posts ZONAby Nuno Moreira Recollecting Dreamsby Aji Susanto Anom Reimagining the Landscapeby Michael Jantzen Fragmenting My Worldby Michael Jantzen Add comment Cancel replyComment Name * Email * Website Sign me up for the newsletter! PrevNext