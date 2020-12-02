Shushenskoye

Russia

What do you feel when you hear «Winter» by Antonio Vivaldi?

Rampage. Majesty. Chaos. Unselfishness. Transformation. Magic. Transcendence. Resurrection. Renunciation. Power. Inspiration. Art. Anxiety. Delight. Catastrophe. Sensitivity. Blessing. Sensuality. Hopelessness. Ecstasy. Obsession. Secret. Dream. Hope. Freedom. Beauty. Gratitude. Receptive. Entanglement. Spirituality. Character. Satisfaction. Silence. Game. Voltage. Neuroticism. Bliss. Anger. Angels. Demons. Dance. Prayer. Heartbeat. Joy. Sadness. Pride. Despair. Life. Awe. Tears. Contemplation. Laugh. Irrationality. Prejudice. Courage. Enjoyment. Happiness. Madness. Nostalgia. Eternity. Infinity. Drama. Love. Space. Revival. Catharsis. Soul……….

And when the words end, the music is beginning.

Just feel.

Dance.

Ice.

Ice.

Pause.

Notes.

Chaos.

Infinity