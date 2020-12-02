Just feel

2 December 2020
|In Surrealism
|By Ann Nikonenok

Shushenskoye

Russia

What do you feel when you hear «Winter» by Antonio Vivaldi?

Rampage. Majesty. Chaos. Unselfishness. Transformation. Magic. Transcendence. Resurrection. Renunciation. Power. Inspiration. Art. Anxiety. Delight. Catastrophe. Sensitivity. Blessing. Sensuality. Hopelessness. Ecstasy. Obsession. Secret. Dream. Hope. Freedom. Beauty. Gratitude. Receptive. Entanglement. Spirituality. Character. Satisfaction. Silence. Game. Voltage. Neuroticism. Bliss. Anger. Angels. Demons. Dance. Prayer. Heartbeat. Joy. Sadness. Pride. Despair. Life. Awe. Tears. Contemplation. Laugh. Irrationality. Prejudice. Courage. Enjoyment. Happiness. Madness. Nostalgia. Eternity. Infinity. Drama. Love. Space. Revival. Catharsis. Soul……….

And when the words end, the music is beginning.

Just feel.

Dance.
Ice.
Ice.
Pause.
Notes.
Chaos.
Infinity
Maestro.
music Russia Shushenskoye surrealism