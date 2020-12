If you are like me | In In Poems | By By Carlos Ponce Melendez

If you are like me

If you are like me,

You go tango dancing

Rather than watch the Anal Super Bowel

If you are like me,

You have a wild garden

Instead of a manicured lawn

If you are like me,

You shop in family stores

Not in cages that sell everything but harmony

If you are like me,

You like to explore ethnic weird neighborhoods

And escape synthetic suburbs

If you are like me,

You choose your path at your own pace,

Lonely but amazed.

I’m not for sale

Surrounded by perfumes, cloths and shoppers,

In the middle of a mall, exhibiting a deodorant,

I feel as another piece of merchandise

Window shoppers pass, discreetly looking at me,

No, I’m not what they want

Too old, already outmoded, very plump

Unlike the merchandise, I care about their opinion.

I’m not for sale but my ego, while

Old and battered, is still vulnerable

Thousands of women and men pass but few give me a second look

My deteriorated self-esteem takes a new blow.

I don’t care, I’m not for sale, I’m hardened, callous and tough.

But maybe if tomorrow I throw a promotion…

We are borne sick

From the moment we are conceived

We catch the illness that would kill us.

There is not scape,

Not for kings, not for wise men

Not for anybody.

Even our planet will be extinct

Sonner or later,

As well as the solar system and our galaxy

But not the universe, not the time.

And we will be here one way or another.