Nakhodka

Russia

Russia is a big country. And it’s not just Siberia with its snows. On the edge of the ocean is located Primorsky Krai. And even though we are on the same latitude as the beautiful warm Sochi, but our winters are real, cold. However, this year there was no snow. And so I wanted a Christmas story.

So the Russian girl helped me in creating this frame. We tried to convey the image of a cold, lonely winter, with winds blowing through, loneliness. She walks on empty land and does not understand that to get love you must first give something. For example, snow and thaw.