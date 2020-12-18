Photo Exhibition

C’est quoi l’été pour vous ?

Galerie Le Réverbère (France)

What is summer for you? Here’s an interesting question…

Within our agitated and somewhat gloomy era, asking this question seems like opening a profound debate but jolly. The light-heartedness of a question does not imply the exclusion of its importance. Indeed, in a time where travel, exoticism and mass tourism are a dominant, to ask yourself the question, not to figure out which destination to choose but to understand what holiday means to us, is not a trivial concern. Presently summer is no longer one of the four seasons, it became mainly time off work, moving around, touristic economy. This programmed euphoria is without a doubt the symptom of a distraught anticipation of freedom and a time to find one’s self again. We are very curious to find out how summer is experienced by the photographers of the gallery.

Jacques Damez, co-director, Galerie Le Réverbère