Photo Book

A trilogy of unusual architectures, by Arnau Rovira

Year of Publication: 2020, Pages: 78 pages, Size: 24x12cm, Price: 25€

Publisher: Self Publish

The Spanish photographer Arnau Rovira presents his first photobook ” A Trilogy of unusual architectures” which contains three independent books inside. In Rovira’s book, architecture detaches from the functional and traditional main goal and it takes an outlandish character that helps to understand three social different realities around the world.

Those three projects were shot in three radical different places like Ashgabat (Turkmenistan), Orlando (EE.UU), and El Alto (Bolivia) between 2017 and 2019. All of them were edited and designed in a photobook format by Noom Books, which helps emergents artist to publish his first projects. All the texts are written by the artist Núria Nia.

“A Trilogy of Unusual Architectures” can be booked on the artist’s website for a price of 25€.

Buy this book on