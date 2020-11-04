The risky jump

Dhaka

Bangladesh

Chandrima Udyan is an open park type place located on 72 acres of land beside to the National Parliament of Bangladesh, Dhaka. It is connected to the road with a bridge which runs over the Crescent Lake. People of all classes come here to spend time on holidays. But according to a 2014 Dhaka Tribune article, “Illegal establishments, drug addicts, hookers, muggers and petty criminals have robbed the park of most of its beauty”.

Many unprivileged children can be seen at Chandrima Udyan. They come from nearby slums.It is always seen that they are living like them because their family is not so much ruled. They are restless. Without any safety they can be seen jumping from the lake Bridge of Chandrima Udyan and falling into the water. They chose it as their game. But there is a risk of serious injury even death. Because the bridge hight is enough high.