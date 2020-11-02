Banyoles

Spain

-In the midst of a whimsical chaos of clothed trees, winding vines, leaves, water, earth and mud, the monster lurks in the forest chiaroscuro.-

With this project I try to immerse myself in the polyhedral concept of “monster”, in its meaning and evolution over time.

A monster is the one that shows, the one who warns, the one who cannot be named, who escapes the natural order to which it clings only by a thread that grows when the lights reach the mind. From that moment on, the monster will no longer be just the reflection of the society that creates it, the indicator of its morals, fears, existential changes, but it will also become its tool.