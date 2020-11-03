Photo Exhibition

Spin Club Tapestry, by Astrid Reischwitz

All About Photo (United States)

All About Photo is thrilled to present Spin Club Tapestry by the German photographer Astrid Reischwitz.

Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the entire month of November 2020 and includes nineteen photographs from the project Spin Club Tapestry which showcase archival pigment print with unique embroidery by Astrid Reischwitz

Ann Jastrab, the Executive Director at the Center for Photographic Art (CPA) in Carmel, California. was the curator for this month exhibition.

Shadow and Light

Spin Club Tapestry. An exploration of memory

I grew up in a small farming village in Northern Germany. A village that is bound to its history and that stands out through its traditions even today. Long ago, village women met regularly in “Spinneklumps” (Spin Clubs) to spin wool, embroider, and stitch fabrics for their homes. I imagine their conversations as they worked, the beautiful stories that lifted their spirits, as well as the stories of sadness, sorrow and loss. In modern times, village women continued to meet in this tradition, but shared stories over coffee and cake instead of needlework. These close-knit groups of women often stayed together until their death. Astrid Reischwittz

In this moment of great uncertainty and turmoil, these online Solo Exhibitions aim to continue to connect audiences and artists, building on our beliefs that access to art and culture is a right and not a privilege and that artists’ voices should be heard. It is a platform to help photographers pursue their visions, their dreams and their projects.

With our new online showroom space, we’ve placed All About Photo’s role as a supporter and amplifier of creative ideas.