Spin Club Tapestry, by Astrid Reischwitz
All About Photo (United States)
Event date > from 31-10-2020 to 31-11-2020
All About Photo is thrilled to present Spin Club Tapestry by the German photographer Astrid Reischwitz.
Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the entire month of November 2020 and includes nineteen photographs from the project Spin Club Tapestry which showcase archival pigment print with unique embroidery by Astrid Reischwitz
Ann Jastrab, the Executive Director at the Center for Photographic Art (CPA) in Carmel, California. was the curator for this month exhibition.
Spin Club Tapestry. An exploration of memory
I grew up in a small farming village in Northern Germany. A village that is bound to its history and that stands out through its traditions even today. Long ago, village women met regularly in “Spinneklumps” (Spin Clubs) to spin wool, embroider, and stitch fabrics for their homes. I imagine their conversations as they worked, the beautiful stories that lifted their spirits, as well as the stories of sadness, sorrow and loss. In modern times, village women continued to meet in this tradition, but shared stories over coffee and cake instead of needlework. These close-knit groups of women often stayed together until their death.Astrid Reischwittz
In this moment of great uncertainty and turmoil, these online Solo Exhibitions aim to continue to connect audiences and artists, building on our beliefs that access to art and culture is a right and not a privilege and that artists’ voices should be heard. It is a platform to help photographers pursue their visions, their dreams and their projects.
With our new online showroom space, we’ve placed All About Photo’s role as a supporter and amplifier of creative ideas.
Sandrine Hermand-Grisel
Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is a professional photographer who specializes in Fine Art Photography. She grew up in Paris, France and in London, UK before she moved to the United States with her family in 2006. She decided to use her knowledge of the photography world to become the curator of the website, All About Photo, which she founded in 2013. Much more than a cultural agenda, All About Photo is a source of information for photographers as well as a showcase platform for talented artists.