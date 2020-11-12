Dedicated to a certain use of photography, we are a group of friends that use their camera on a daily basis in life to preserve memories and self expression. Far from the noise and exposure need this a space for a common project and union of visions of photography as a Diary and tool for understanding.
We are open to collaboration and direct contact work form
Our website: silencecollective.org
We are: Andrea Taurisano, Gabriele Lopez, Gabriele Noziglia, Louie Moskowitz, Nicholas Dominic Talvola

