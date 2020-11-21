Rakher Upobash in the time of Corona | In In Documentary | By By Sumsun Naher

Dhaka and Narayanganj

Bangladesh

Rakher Upobash or “Kartik brot” is a worshipping ritual, which is organized every year in the different branches of Sree Lucknath Brahmacharya’s sanctuary. Baba Lucknath was an 18 th century devout Hindu saint and a philosopher.

During the last fifteen days of the Bengali month Karthik; in remembrance of Baba Lucknath, and for ensuring the continued prosperity of the near and dear ones of the people who gather for the prayer on every Saturday and Tuesday. The believers go through day long fasting. A separate, dedicated lamp is lit for each dear one. In the evening, all the lamps are lit simultaneously, and the ritual commences. A strange, enchanting tune and mesmerizing light bathe the entire sanctuary terrace with an out worldly beauty, and brings serenity to everyone present.

Due to the Corona pandemic, this year the attendance was much lighter than past years, but still, many believers from home and abroad have attended wearing protective masks. Despite of the fear of virus infection, huge turnout reminds us about the inspirational impact of religion on people’s lives.