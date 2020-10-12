Human’s looks,

glances.

From open windows

doors that open.

On the road.

Through the glass

faces, souls are mirrored.

Like the dolls in a shop window.

In an unintentional, distant dialogue.

In the first,

in the background.

In a cafe

on the steps

from the yard of the house

Unexpected scene.

You look speechless

and the silence grows longer.

You do not feel lonely!

You do not know them

the eyes did not speak.

You find it difficult to see what is in front of you.

If you see with their own eyes?

Close your eyes and you will see!

They are investigating,

They do not care,

They wonder,

Human’s looks.

Street theater, without spectators and applause.

Everyday life.

There comes a time when you lock your eyes, why not?

They smiled, they got closer, we met.

Now is the time to talk.

To create memories.

You need to know that everything that blinds the eyes is not always what it seems. The world is not what we see!

“If you bend over to your fellow human beings

in their indifferent eyes will be written

your loneliness is hopeless, total. ”…. Katerina Angelaki-Rook (Loneliness)