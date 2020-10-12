Vultus
Ανθρώπων βλέμματα,
ματιές.
Από παράθυρα ανοιχτά
πόρτες που ανοίγουν.
Στο δρόμο.
Μέσα από το τζάμι
καθρεφτίζονται πρόσωπα, ψυχές.
Σαν τις κούκλες μιας βιτρίνας.
Σε ένα διάλογο αθέλητο, απόμακρο.
Σε πρώτο,
σε δεύτερο πλάνο.
Σ’ ένα καφενείο
πάνω στα σκαλιά
από την αυλή του σπιτιού
Αναπάντεχη σκηνή.
Κοιτάς αμίλητος
κι η σιωπή μακραίνει.
Δεν νιώθεις μοναξιά!
Δεν τους γνωρίζεις
τα μάτια δεν μίλησαν.
Δυσκολεύεσαι να δεις αυτό που είναι μπροστά σου.
Αν δεις με τα δικά τους μάτια;
Κλείσε τα μάτια και θα δεις!
Ερευνούν,
Αδιαφορούν,
Απορούν,
Ανθρώπων βλέμματα.
Θέατρο δρόμου, χωρίς θεατές και χειροκρότημα.
Καθημερινότητα.
Έρχεται η στιγμή που εγκλωβίζεις τα βλέμματα, γιατί άραγε;
Χαμογέλασαν πλησίασαν πιο κοντά, γνωριστήκαμε.
Ήρθε πια ο καιρός για να συνομιλήσουμε.
Να δημιουργηθούν μνήμες.
Πρέπει να ξέρεις πως όλα όσα θωρούν τα μάτια δεν είναι πάντα αυτό που φαίνεται. Ο κόσμος δεν είναι αυτό που βλέπουμε!
«Αν σκύψεις στους συνανθρώπους σου
μες στα αδιάφορα μάτια τους θα ‘ναι γραμμένη
απελπιστική, ολοκληρωτική η μοναξιά σου.»…. Κατερίνα Αγγελάκη-Ρουκ (Μοναξιά)
Human’s looks,
glances.
From open windows
doors that open.
On the road.
Through the glass
faces, souls are mirrored.
Like the dolls in a shop window.
In an unintentional, distant dialogue.
In the first,
in the background.
In a cafe
on the steps
from the yard of the house
Unexpected scene.
You look speechless
and the silence grows longer.
You do not feel lonely!
You do not know them
the eyes did not speak.
You find it difficult to see what is in front of you.
If you see with their own eyes?
Close your eyes and you will see!
They are investigating,
They do not care,
They wonder,
Human’s looks.
Street theater, without spectators and applause.
Everyday life.
There comes a time when you lock your eyes, why not?
They smiled, they got closer, we met.
Now is the time to talk.
To create memories.
You need to know that everything that blinds the eyes is not always what it seems. The world is not what we see!
“If you bend over to your fellow human beings
in their indifferent eyes will be written
your loneliness is hopeless, total. ”…. Katerina Angelaki-Rook (Loneliness)
Antonis Giakoumakis
I was born and raised in Chania, Crete. Now I live in Athens. I deal with photography (I would say systematically) since 2012, since then I was "absorbing" ... with the Information Technology! "Photography of me is all I do not want to forget when I experience them, so they will not get lost in time.