The still life photographer makes pictures rather than takes them. When you create a still life, you’re in control of every detail, from light to composition. This genre of photography especially keeps me in the habit of being creative, because there’s always something around house that I can just grab and make the ordinary seems extraordinary. Creativity is the foundation of still life photography. I like to start off with a key central subject or idea, and then try to find the best and the simplest way to illustrate it. I’m attracted to this genre. It’s beautiful and can be very meaningful and highly contemplative.
I was born in Russia, in 2009 moved to the UK where currently living. Moving to another country had a huge impact on my life: inability to share experiences and impressions with my family kind of forced me to restrain my feelings. That’s why you can notice two ideas in my work: on one hand, I’d like to show the world and share what impressed me, and on the other hand photography is my way of splashing out personal emotions through abstraction.