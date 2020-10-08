London

United Kingdom

The still life photographer makes pictures rather than takes them. When you create a still life, you’re in control of every detail, from light to composition. This genre of photography especially keeps me in the habit of being creative, because there’s always something around house that I can just grab and make the ordinary seems extraordinary. Creativity is the foundation of still life photography. I like to start off with a key central subject or idea, and then try to find the best and the simplest way to illustrate it. I’m attracted to this genre. It’s beautiful and can be very meaningful and highly contemplative.