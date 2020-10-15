We are living. Every day starts out almost the same and ends the same way. Business, chores, worries.

Force majeure happens that unsettles. For example, disappointment. They are very sobering. But their aftertaste is bitter. It is impossible to understand why people hurt each other, hurt each other. At that very moment, everyone thinks of himself: one proves that he is right, the other does not want to be humiliated, there are still others who prefer to remain silent and swallow. That is how we live.

For the world to play with colors of every day, you do not need to wait for a special day. Probably the best thing is to understand what the business of your life is. This is not for everyone. It’s personal.