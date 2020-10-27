It’s half past six… The city is moving

An inner journey through the streets of a city that is waking up. Eyes that penetrate the first light after the darkness of the night , while silence still envelops me. The stubborn heart of a city that every morning starts to pulsate in the common vicissitudes of the life of the neighborhoods and the streets still a little sleepy. A slow and regular rhythm of a humanity that every day, unheard , goes in the same direction looking for what could be the only escape
I'm born to Rome in the 1965. Photography is the passion of my life, it has helped me to go through some difficult moments and I have come to consider it as a “cure”. By the means of photography and of the photographic projects of mine I have started an analysis about the relationship with myself and about the problems one has to face living in our industrialized society.