It's half past six… The city is moving
Roberta Pastore

Rome

Italy

An inner journey through the streets of a city that is waking up. Eyes that penetrate the first light after the darkness of the night , while silence still envelops me. The stubborn heart of a city that every morning starts to pulsate in the common vicissitudes of the life of the neighborhoods and the streets still a little sleepy. A slow and regular rhythm of a humanity that every day, unheard , goes in the same direction looking for what could be the only escape