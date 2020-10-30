I-dentity. A human relationships voyage

Italy

The most excruciating condition for the human soul it’s not the pain. It is doubt.

Paul Mehis

The Caterpillar took off his pipe and, in a languid and sleepy voice, asked: “And who are you?”

Alice replied in a shy voice: “I… I don’t know, for the moment, sir… at best I could tell who I was when I got up this morning, but there have been several changes since then.”

“What do you mean?” said the Caterpillar sternly. “Explain!”

“I’m sorry, sir, but I can’t explain myself, said Alice, because it’s not me anymore, do you understand?

Lewis Carrol – Alice in Wonderland

This is the third part of an identity project.

In the previous Voyage and I’m one, i’m another

I investigated human relationships (Voyage) inspired by a story by Italo Calvino

and, then, as regards I’m one, I’m another, on the concept of otherness dear to Paul Ricoeur.

I have been following this project since 2016.