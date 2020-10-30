I-dentity. A human relationships voyage

The most excruciating condition for the human soul it’s not the pain. It is doubt. Paul Mehis
The Caterpillar took off his pipe and, in a languid and sleepy voice, asked: “And who are you?” Alice replied in a shy voice: “I… I don’t know, for the moment, sir… at best I could tell who I was when I got up this morning, but there have been several changes since then.” “What do you mean?” said the Caterpillar sternly. “Explain!” “I’m sorry, sir, but I can’t explain myself, said Alice, because it’s not me anymore, do you understand? Lewis Carrol – Alice in Wonderland
This is the third part of an identity project. In the previous Voyage and I’m one, i’m another I investigated human relationships (Voyage) inspired by a story by Italo Calvino and, then, as regards I’m one, I’m another, on the concept of otherness dear to Paul Ricoeur. I have been following this project since 2016.
I was born in Modica, Italy and I live in Treviso. I have been interested in photography since I was young and I have acquired a fair amount of experience over time. I'm interested in the contemporary world and in particular man and his life. I have to my credit several exhibitions both in Italy and abroad. I have collaborated on several publications.