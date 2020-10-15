Event

Easton Nights at the Freedman Gallery – Albright College, by Peter Ydeen

Freedman Gallery – Albright College (United States)

Event date > from 29/10/2020 to 25/11/2020

EASTON NIGHTS – PETER YDEEN

Since the close of 2015, urban landscape photographer Peter Ydeen has been shooting Easton, Pa., and the surrounding area at night. These efforts evolved into a monumental series, capturing the ethereal beauty and unreal colors of a classic Americana town, transformed under cover of darkness. Ydeen received his B.F.A. from Virginia Tech and M.F.A. from Brooklyn College.

– Artist’s Lecture, Thur., Oct. 29, 4 p.m., via Zoom
– Virtual Reception & Tour, Thur., Oct. 29, 5-6 p.m., via Facebook Live

