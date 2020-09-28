Tel Aviv

Israel

During 2019-2020, we found ourselves immersed in a mutual still life, fine art photography study: “World is shaped with new Colors” contemplating the ongoing gradual destruction of world dignity and moral. The positioning of prominent horrifying leaders governing the globe, was boosted by the viral nature of the World Wide Web that enabled terrible biasing of democratic procedures. Subconsciously or consciously in part, we were both expecting universe Armageddon.

Myself, known to state my thinking visually by alarming and disquieting images (Life Science photography book by Kehrer Verlag), frequently feeling that our visual products may be too harsh and intriguing! being shut down by Sefi, stating: “don’t you see, a colossal Armageddon is approaching”.

Strangely enough, our study that continued into the Corona state looks as prophesy constructed for the current politically turbulent world accompanied by the Corona Plague turmoil. It rigorously challenged the current leaders. Unfortunately, watching their performance many of this World Wild Web heroes do not remind us of Churchill…

