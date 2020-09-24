Udelnaya Flea Market in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg has the most unique places that will not leave anyone indifferent. Here you can find everything you want and for every taste. It has everything. From branded stores to flea markets.
Udelny market (this is the name because it is located near the Udelnaya metro station). Colloquially called “Udelka” – the famous flea market, which is located in the North of Saint Petersburg. Here you can find the most unusual things, and stand for five minutes to be surprised and in my head will be a million questions ranging from “what is this all about” and ending with “how old is this thing?”.
In 2016, the British publication The Guardian even included the flea market In the recommended list of visits for foreigners. Also in 2012, the authoritative business magazine Forbes put the Specific market on the second line in the rating of flea markets in the world. This is another reason to visit this place. They wouldn’t recommend it just like that.
Initially, I came here to take interesting photos for my portfolio, take photos of sellers and chat with them, even take a short interview with someone. It is interesting how a person came to collect Soviet old things and just any trash and started selling them on the market. But they don’t like photographers and journalists here. And many even forbid taking photos of their products. When the fourth person refused us, we still had to ask one seller why this is happening.
The answer was short and simple: many unscrupulous people take photos of the product on the shelves and sell it on the Internet as their own. Now it became clear why me and my friend, also a photographer, were treated with suspicion and constantly asked the question «Who are you?». After that, we always asked for permission to photograph the display cases with the goods and realized only one thing: no one will tell us anything here. So I met a friend at the market. He comes to the unit market every weekend and buys something here. He told me everything.