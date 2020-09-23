Sylhet

Bangladesh

As the world is facing Covid-19 situation, we all are trying to cope with the new normal things. The little girl, Ananya who used to spend her most of the time in her neighbour’s home is now supposed to stay in her own house. Though she is not allowed to go anywhere she spends her afternoon in the balcony and trues to share her daily routine with the neighbour. She jumps, sings, dances and speaks a lot with the neighbour all through the afternoon. This is the new normal situation for this little girl “Ananya”.