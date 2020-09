My summer flew by | In In Poems | By By Mila Mokina-Khairullova

My summer flew by –

The wind did not catch.

There were many thoughts and tasks.

Like one moment of light, like a cloud at dawn,

Looking at night, I go to bed.

My summer has flown by.

The sun is not enough for me.

It’s already cold to sleep in a tent outdoors.

Darkness comes early.

Rain sometimes.

Summer, I’m always waiting for you!

4 September 2020