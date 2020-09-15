Majalia, Sarishabari, Jamalpur

Bangladesh

Shekh Muhammad Atif Asad (20) has set up a library at his home in Majalia village in Sarishabari upazila of Jamalpur district.He is a honors first year student of Jamalpir Ashek Mahmud College.Asad has loved reading books since his childhood.He established this library in January 2018 with 20 books to spread literature among the youth of his village.At present the number of books in his library is more than 2500.He named the library “Milon Memorial Library”(মিলন স্মৃতি পাঠাগার) in memory of his deceased brother.Gradually the number of readers in his library is increasing.With this the number of books is increasing day by day.He also used his bicycle to go from house to house in the surrounding villages, encouraging young people to read books and coming to read books.At the initiative of his library and some well-wishers, a book fair was organized for the first time in 2020 in his own upazila Sarishabari.

His dream is to spread this book-reading movement from town to town as well as from village to village and to build a library in every village.