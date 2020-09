Loneliness | Where Time Paused | In In Stories | By By Anindita Roy

DHAKA

Bangladesh

From the beginning of the year 2020 we started using veils on our faces to protect ourselves from the deadly corona virus.

Locked down in our homes and alone, we have become detached from the rest of the world. The adults adapted to the unwanted situation, but children are bored, isolated and feeling the hard reality.

I have observed the loneliness of my daughter. Anxious, she does not know what to do to get some relief.

Dressing like Frida Kahlo

Loneliness is all around

Want to go out

Locked behind the door

Loosing the liveliness

Trying to play different games but in a mess

Parents don’t have enough time to play with

The doll also says “enough is enough”

Books or tabs nothing is enough

Scared of wearing mask

Light must be on the other side of the window