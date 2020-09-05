Life in creativity

Creativity is an innate need, this is the main condition of life balance.
You can’t just live. You definitely need a creative approach to everything. This gives wings behind the back. Without creativity, life is boring and uninteresting, and over time it turns into a routine, the usual course of circumstances. It makes no sense to drive yourself into a cage, to follow the lead of society, looking for a good opinion of yourself, imposed by stereotypes.
Creativity is freedom of expression. You need to love yourself. Doing what you love is a criterion for healthy egoism. You don’t need to seem the best always and in everything. You just need to do it. At first, you may not be able to cook, draw, paint, write, compose, invent, photograph … In general, create something. But, gradually the quantity develops into quality. The main thing is to allow yourself to be the creator of life.
My immersion in photography began with the birth of my daughter. These were pictures for a family album. My daughter grew, and with it my skills improved. So, photography has become an integral part of my life. I recently found out that my grandfather was a photographer, although he was a doctor by profession. My photograph is life as I see it. My heroes are people, events, animals.