Life in creativity

Yekaterinburg

Russia

Creativity is an innate need, this is the main condition of life balance.

You can’t just live. You definitely need a creative approach to everything. This gives wings behind the back. Without creativity, life is boring and uninteresting, and over time it turns into a routine, the usual course of circumstances. It makes no sense to drive yourself into a cage, to follow the lead of society, looking for a good opinion of yourself, imposed by stereotypes.

Creativity is freedom of expression. You need to love yourself. Doing what you love is a criterion for healthy egoism. You don’t need to seem the best always and in everything. You just need to do it. At first, you may not be able to cook, draw, paint, write, compose, invent, photograph … In general, create something. But, gradually the quantity develops into quality. The main thing is to allow yourself to be the creator of life.

