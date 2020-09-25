Glass on body imprints

This series of self-portraits is part of A long path of study on myself. Searching and searching for myself, observing one’s own body, movements and gestures. To give space to the representation of the deepest emotions, as exteriorization of intimate feelings and as a deep self-analysis and self-fulfillment. What do I perceive of me ? What does the one who looks at me perceive?
Each of the images was taken over a period of five years, in different light conditions and different times of the day in the most intimate places and also The instruments used were different.
Born in Rome in 1965. Photography is the passion of my life, it has helped me to go through some difficult moments and I have come to consider it as a cure. By the means of photography and of the photographic projects of mine I have started an analysis about the relationship with myself and about the problems one has to face living in our industrialized society. I love the contact with people and with the streets, the possibility to capture meaningful moments of everyday life.