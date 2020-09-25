Glass on body imprints

Rome

Italy

This series of self-portraits is part of A long path of study on myself. Searching and searching for myself, observing one’s own body, movements and gestures.

To give space to the representation of the deepest emotions, as exteriorization of intimate feelings and as a deep self-analysis and self-fulfillment.

What do I perceive of me ? What does the one who looks at me perceive?

Each of the images was taken over a period of five years, in different light conditions and different times of the day in the most intimate places and also The instruments used were different.