02/09/2020

Chattogram

Bangladesh

In this photo i tried to frame the boy who is a beach horse rider and his horse which he used to play everyday for his livelihood. I took this shot while the boy was in a break and looking for client and in the mean time i just caught this expression. It look similar to me the way both of them revealing their gesture. It just make me feel that they both are feeling the same, and that’s the reason why take this shot.

Bangladesh horse people