Sarishabari, Jamalpur

Bangladesh

The Jamuna River is one of the three main rivers of Bangladesh.It is the lower stream of the Brahmaputra River which originates in Tibet as Yarlung Tsangpo,before flowing into India and then southwest into Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is a riverine country so Bengalis grew up watching rivers from a young age.So with the river they have a deep relation. The rivers of Bangladesh are surrounded by amazing beauty which cannot be expressed in words. Jamuna river is one of them. The people of Bangladesh run away to the river to spend time when they get some time maybe with his family, maybe with his friends. Actually river works as an emotion to Bengalis. Also millions of people depend on this rivers for their livelihood.

Here are some moments from Jamuna riverside.On the second day of Eid-al-Adha,a gathering of people is held here.