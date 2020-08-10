Jean Michel Clajot – Coronavirus crisis in Belgium

We’re delighted to reveal the names of the 25 talented photographers who won AAP Magazine #12: B&W

For this 12th edition of AAP Magazine, we received a record number of submissions from all over the world. The winning photographers come from 11 different countries and 4 continents.

Their work reflect the large variety black and white photography can offer. Documentary, portrait, travel, street, wildlife, abstract and fine art are all represented in the winning portfolios.

Regardless of the genre of photography, the selected projects all have different approaches to the unifying theme of black and white. Using film, analog or digital photography, deep blacks or light grays, each photographer showcases a unique point of view. The chosen work successfully incorporates the literal and metaphorical dichotomy of black and white.

Mysterious, intense, timeless, at times nostalgic, black and white is magical for anyone who loves photography. Clearly black and white photography continues to hold a prominent place in our hearts and imaginations!

Selecting the winners was certainly not an easy task, but in the end we hope you will all enjoy this collection of photographs.

The other winners featured in the Merit Award’s Gallery are : Jacque Rupp (United States), Richard Dweck (United States), Frank Lynch (Switzerland), Eddy Verloes (Belgium), Eric Lee (United States), Iris Stevens (United States), Giuseppe Cardoni(Italy), James Peaslee (United States), Frank Machalowski (Germany), Giorgio Negro (Switzerland), Jennifer Shaw (United States), Klaus Lenzen (Germany), Eric Kunsman (United States), Alexandro Pelaez (United Kingdom), Susanne Middelberg(Netherlands), Axel Breutigam (Canada), Dilla Djalil Daniel (Indonesia), Bruce Haswell (Australia), Graeme Purdy (United Kingdom), Diane Fenster (United States), Xiaowen Huang (China) and Julien De Wilde (Belgium).

The top 3 winners will be awarded $1,000.

All winners will have their work showcased on All About Photo Winners Gallery, and published in the printed issue of AAP Magazine.

Jacopo Maria Della Valle – Ukuli

Thomas Vijayan – Wild Swing