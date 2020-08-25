Being a child is a whole art. Adults forget, over the years, what they were like in childhood, what they wanted and what they dreamed of. Children, this is first of all immediacy. They are open to the world and adventure, funny and clean. They can be compared to a flower. They grow, beautifying the lives of adults and returning them for moments to childhood.
My immersion in photography began with the birth of my daughter. These were pictures for a family album. My daughter grew, and with it my skills improved. So, photography has become an integral part of my life. I recently found out that my grandfather was a photographer, although he was a doctor by profession. My photograph is life as I see it. My heroes are people, events, animals.