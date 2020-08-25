Yekaterinburg

Russia

Being a child is a whole art. Adults forget, over the years, what they were like in childhood, what they wanted and what they dreamed of. Children, this is first of all immediacy. They are open to the world and adventure, funny and clean. They can be compared to a flower. They grow, beautifying the lives of adults and returning them for moments to childhood.

