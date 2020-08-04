31/07/2020

Cheboksary

Russia

I ask myself: Why did the artist Vincent van Gogh often paint still lifes of sunflowers in his paintings? Almost everyone knows his biography. About his difficult fate. Why are these yellow flowers? What does sunflowers mean to me? For me, these flowers mean joy, light, sun, childhood, but also sadness. Melancholy. The sadness of my childhood…

About his childhood, van Gogh recalled: «My childhood was dark, cold and empty…». Maybe that’s why he loved them so much and painted 11 paintings depicting sunflowers.