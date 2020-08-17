Kolkata

India

Scientists, philosophers, spiritualists and many other faculties are in search of the answer of the question “who am I” since long ago. Am I my name, my body, my qualifications or my status in this society? Simultaneously we used to say my body, my head, my eyes, my hands, my legs etc. So I am not these organs or my body or my status or qualifications. The owner of all these things is soul that is “I”.

“Human being” means the consciousness, the soul or ‘being’ experiencing life through the insentient body, “the human”. The body is perishable and temporary whereas the soul is eternal. We can say that the soul is the driver, the body is the car or the soul is the actor, the body is the costume.

The soul is believed to be located in the center of the brain between the thalamus, the hypothalamus, the pituitary gland and the pineal body. The surface marking of this locus is in the center of the forehead, in between the eyebrows. When viewed from the front, this region appears to be between and slightly above the line of the eyebrows. This region is known as the seat of the soul or the third eye.

Many religions, philosophies and esoteric studies place great importance on the soul or the third eye or eye of the mind. It is for this reason that Hindus use a ‘tilak’, a dot in red or sandalwood paste in the middle of the forehead. Christians also make the sign of the cross in this region.

In deep meditation one can perceive the soul as an infinitesimal point of non-physical light surrounded by an oval shape aura. The soul is not an invisible or ethereal duplicate of the physical body. The soul energy which manifests as thoughts, feelings etc. has no physical size and for this simple reason it is eternal. Something which has no physical size cannot be destroyed.

Since our soul is eternal and cannot be destroyed it enters in a body of a baby in the mother’s womb when it exits from another human body and this is a continuous process.

So in this project I am trying to find out if we can see the soul how will it look like and what happens after a soul leaves a body.

