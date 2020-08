Shot of the movie | In In Report | By By Kate Shugaeva

Mokry, Russia, July 2020

The Mokrinsky railway bridge is built over the Utka river. It is situated in the Chuvash republic in the village of Mokry. The bridge was built in 1918 and has been attracting attention for more than a century. Nowadays steam locomotives do not pass over this bridge (they go over alternate route) but there are plenty of jumping fans, newly married couples and photographers. This is an unusual place, which looks like a shot from the Harry Potter movie.