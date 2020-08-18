I flap my wing – I delve into my thoughts.

I will read all your thoughts.

Scraps of colored letters shine

Just like gerberas in the garden.

Through clouds, fog and shroud.

I will accidentally drop my eyelashes.

Yes, yes, I see what I don’t want …

All thoughts give rise to the feelings and behavior of people.

Learn to laugh when you’re sad.

Listen, don’t let me in.

To be able to appreciate attention, friendship.

Be able to compose by syllables

From the cells of deep thought, simple important words:

Hi, hi

Bye, bye!

12 August 2009