In spite of everything, life goes on. Someone leaves forever, leaving only a memory of themselves. It seems that I just felt this person, his energy, but today he is not. In spite of everything, life goes on. Smile, live, be happy every minute!
My immersion in photography began with the birth of my daughter. These were pictures for a family album. My daughter grew, and with it my skills improved. So, photography has become an integral part of my life. I recently found out that my grandfather was a photographer, although he was a doctor by profession. My photograph is life as I see it. My heroes are people, events, animals.