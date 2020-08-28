Yekaterinburg

Russia

In spite of everything, life goes on. Someone leaves forever, leaving only a memory of themselves. It seems that I just felt this person, his energy, but today he is not.

In spite of everything, life goes on. Smile, live, be happy every minute!

