Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 2020. Baby’s skin is smooth and elastic, like a ripe apple.

Our skin is a reflection of reality. She is sensitive to all life circumstances. Baby’s skin is smooth and elastic, like a ripe apple. In adolescence, changes, experiences are reflected in the form of acne. In the process of life, people adorn themselves with tattoos, scars, etc. Any event that has left a mark on our life is reflected in age-related changes – wrinkles, pigmentation, or we ourselves put marks on the skin – tattoos. Skin is the first visible shell of ourselves. The person reflects himself through her.

Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 2020. Feelings in adolescence.

Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 2020. Skin jewelry – tattoo.

Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 2020. Tattoos reflect events.

Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 2020. Tattoos in honor of the birth of children.

Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 2020. Age-related skin changes.

Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 2020. Reflection of feelings through the skin.