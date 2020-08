24/07/2020

Yekaterinburg

Russia

The lilac fields of Provence have always attracted the attention of creative people – artists, and then photographers. This is extraordinary beauty. Shades of purple and blue look extraordinary in landscapes. Lavender blooms in Provence from mid-June to late August. If you’ve seen this, you’re in luck! I have it in my dreams.

The Provence cuisine is full of herbs, spices, tomatoes, eggplants, bell peppers, olive oil and of course garlic.

This photo was taken intuitively. It was only then that I realized that I had not been to France.