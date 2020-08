This foto was made by me in isolation time and quarantine time which i don’t want to remember becaise it was really hard time. I was walking to the shop when i had seen this wonderful flower who sent me a kiss like a supporting in this hard time and told me “Don’t worry everything will ve fine soon”. I catched this kiss forever by my photo shot. And now i am loking at this photo all the time when i feel sad. It makes my mood up but same time i always remember that this can happen again and i should be strong!