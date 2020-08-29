Nalchik

Russia

I really like to photograph children. They are great models when they are not posing! Recently, we filmed a photo project where we invited different children who wanted to participate. We dressed them in beautiful dresses of ancient turkey from the history of the magnificent century. They and we were happy with the filming, but here are some of the pictures, and especially this one, I took in between the main filming, while the children were just running, playing and laughing. An incredible atmosphere of happiness and childish simplicity. I love them for their sincerity.

