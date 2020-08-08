31/07/2020

Cheboksary

Russia

Not everyone can see in this life the real beauty in the ordinary, in the simple. All that is needed for a person’s happiness is very little: sun, air, water, simple food, simple clothing, the health of loved ones and simple housing. But pride is looking for the big, bright, exciting, spectacular. People find it, but they don’t get any happier… Because everything is genius, it’s simple…In this still life, there are no lush bright colors, there is no rich vase, ordinary glass and ears of wheat with wild flowers. But it feels like life itself..