The freshness of the morning is a healthy sleep that guarantees vigor for the whole day. A slight bruise with sleep disturbance is felt in the surrounding objects. The foggy feeling is superior to the clear sight that comes later.
My immersion in photography began with the birth of my daughter. These were pictures for a family album. My daughter grew, and with it my skills improved. So, photography has become an integral part of my life. I recently found out that my grandfather was a photographer, although he was a doctor by profession. My photograph is life as I see it. My heroes are people, events, animals.