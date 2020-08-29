Dhaka

Bangladesh

Once upon a time there was a cute little plane. She was full of life and full of dreams. She flew here and there all the time. She used to believe that sky is the only limit for her. One day, her elder one told her that “sky is not the only limit, it’s just the beginning”. It took quite some time to realize what her elder one said. Finally she cracked the quote and she decided to go straight to her hanger to prepare herself.

Unfortunately, luck wasn’t with her this time. A bad virus named “Corona” came to earth, attacking and killing thousands of people. She got scared and doesn’t have any clue what to do let alone go for a flight. On a dark, creepy, lonely hanger, she was sitting in a corner, scared as hell! Day after day, she kept herself isolated from everything and started to live alone. All of a sudden she started to cough and sneeze. She was haunted by “Corona”!!!

She isolated herself from everything. Day by day she was getting weaker and weaker. Every day she dreamed of everything she and her elder one planned. Everyone kept saying over the phone that she will be okay, but deep inside she was worried, thinking about her condition. Will she ever be able to make her dream Flight happen? Or does she have to Fight with this evil virus till her last breath?

Mirpur, Dhaka, Bangladesh – August 2020. Once upon a time there was a cute little plane. She was full of life and full of dreams. She flew here and there all the time.

Mirpur, Dhaka, Bangladesh – August 2020. She used to believe that sky is the only limit for her. One day, her elder one told her that “sky is not the only limit, it’s just the beginning”.

Mirpur, Dhaka, Bangladesh – August 2020. It took quite some time to realize what her elder one said. Finally she cracked the quote and she decided to go straight to her hanger to prepare herself.

Mirpur, Dhaka, Bangladesh – August 2020. Unfortunately, luck wasn’t with her this time. A bad virus named “Corona” came to earth, attacking and killing thousands of people. She got scared and doesn’t have any clue what to do let alone go for a flight.

Mirpur, Dhaka, Bangladesh – August 2020. On a dark, creepy, lonely hanger, she was sitting in a corner, scared as hell!

Mirpur, Dhaka, Bangladesh – August 2020. Day after day, she kept herself isolated from everything and started to live alone.

Mirpur, Dhaka, Bangladesh – August 2020. All of a sudden she started to cough and sneeze. She was haunted by “Corona”!!!

Mirpur, Dhaka, Bangladesh – August 2020. She isolated herself from everything. Day by day she was getting weaker and weaker.

Mirpur, Dhaka, Bangladesh – August 2020. Every day she dreamed of everything she and her elder one planned. Everyone kept saying over the phone that she will be okay, but deep inside she was worried, thinking about her condition.