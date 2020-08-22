Nugush

Russia

Even at a distance, we experience closeness. Large or small distance between soul mates does not matter. It does not matter between whom this happens only between people or their pets.

By exchanging a sincere attitude, we at some point become attached to each other. Such emotional closeness gives a lot of energy, a sense of comfort, ease and confidence.

Support from our readers helps improve visibility, encourage exchanges, create new opportunities for photographers and writers around the globe, so if you value what we do, please support PRIVATEphotoreview today. Thank you.