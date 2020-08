31/07/2020

Osmaneli

Turkey

Do you remember you childhood? Did you were happy that time? For exampke my childhood was very great and interesting. I was always spent my days in village. There were so many activity each day and all the time different. For example my grandmother had a scot yard where were a lot of different animals like pigs, cows, chickens, ducks, dog. I was responsible for cows: i was bringing them water during the day. I was taking care them well. I also grew up between village kids who were hard workers and helped their parents a lot. And you know Iwas happy with them. They teached me a lot of things! Now I know how i would rise up my kids so they be a responsible and good people. But I also wish they could be happy from simple mud and village meal, the most delicious meal which you will never find in any city restaurant.