A useless absence

When my father died

I didn’t want to suffer so I buried my emotions in my dad’s grave

and walked away naked.

I was right,

a cold mind iced my passions, life splinters didn’t hurt me,

the rain passed without touching me

but so did the sun and the smiles.

I traveled to cancerous places where music was forbidden,

I didn’t care,

death forgot me, I live as a putrid regret.

I live the only way I know,

I feel as an intruder in a useless absence.

