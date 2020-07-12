02/07/2020

Vladivostok

Russia

I wanted to go there, singing the song of the group mummies Troll “Vladivostok-2000“, I wanted to take a photo with a view of the bridge from the bill, I wanted to see the edge of the world and understand how people live there. I heard a lot of foreign speech – Japanese, Koreans, Chinese, I felt the salty taste of the sea on my lips and plunged into the culture of the Far East, tried seafood, although I love meat more, I felt the identity of this people. All this, I tried to collect as a mosaic and show you.