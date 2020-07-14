Unseen Dhaka (in COVID-19 Pandemic)
Due to novel corona virus attack in Bangladesh, the whole country was facing months long lock down to prevent COVID-19 pandemic. Public transports, offices, educational institutes, markets almost everything was closed or in full restriction to operate. Most busiest streets, public gathering places, public transport zone, monuments were empty. People stayed at their home and only went outside for emergency purposes. No office, no school, no gathering, no games so many no made this city so empty.
This situation took the city people back to the old time and old memories. It felt like haunted sometimes, sometimes an unknown city to us. Streets were empty of chaos, joy, sorrow, a complete mess sometimes. This empty city also showed us the real beauty of its own but in a mute tone. Despite that, it also created hunger, poverty for day to day earning people, lower middle class and middle class people. This was the documentation some of those states of affairs of Dhaka city which has rarely seen before by the city dwellers.
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Bhuiyan
From his school life, Nazmul Shanji loves to take photos of nature and people around him, but fairly it was not his infatuation. Photography grow with him and made him passionate about it when he was inspired a lot by his family around five years ago in 2011 in London. After 5 months of his starting photography, he has completed his first photographic course in Idea Store, London on Photojournalism. After that coming back to Dhaka, he has completed advance course in photography under PRISM and an online diploma course in commercial photography. Nature, wild life, architectural, commercial and documentary photography are his sector of keen interest. Creating own signature in photos is his main mindfulness with own style, knowledge and view. He is Co-founder and Managing Partner of L’Fotto right now and also working as a commercial and nature photographer in various sector of photography around the globe.