Kolkata, India – June2020, Digital rectangle

“You don’t need an ocean to feel like you’re drowning. You feel it, between your chest and your throat, the weight of it stretching you outside yourself, like a dead fish on the shore.”

June 2020, Suffocation

I am a part of time where an entire generation is stuck on traffic Jam, waiting table, long queues. Performing daily activities like a simulated robot, slaves with White collar. Our thoughts and wishes are carefully preserved in cache files under the observation of some complex algorithm. We’ve all been raised on television to believe that our existence depends upon some argument over a debate panel. We are a consumer and by-products of a lifestyle obsession. Just when you start to think that we have no purpose or place, no Great War, no Great Depression suddenly you are surrounded with a global pandemic, severe cyclone, an unavoidable global economic recession and many more pessimistic situations. For last three month I am under lock-down as most of the people in the world. Government has imposed lock-down over whole country and a mechanical voice always reminding us that we should stay inside our houses and maintain social distancing.

June 2020, Fish in the tank

During this time I am discovering and rediscovering myself and my home. Through this photo essay I tried to represent my emotions, thoughts, dreams surrounding every corner of my home. Trapped inside my thoughts like a fish trapped inside an aquarium, like a kite tangled on a cactus .It is a visual representation of my imagination as a fiction. I have tried to frame the idea of juxtaposition of imaginations and emotions surrounds my home .Our Home holds our memories, fears and desires, assembled like furniture and surrounded by mental clutter. This is the visual representation my thoughts wrapped with the fear of uncertainty, privilege of shelter, suffocation of repeated routine and hope of overcome. Though my body is locked inside four walls, chained with digital bits and bytes my soul is travelling in search of the rainbow beyond horizon to find my dream and fantasy.

June 2020, The tangled Kite

June 2020, Puzzled

June 2020,The light in the darkness

July 2020, Homeless

July 2020, Hope of overcome

May 2020, Big dream, big magic

July 2020, Fly of thoughts

June 2020, The dream girl